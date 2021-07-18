Lewis Hamilton won the Formula One British Grand Prix on Sunday after Max Verstappen crashed out on lap one after a coming-together with his title rival.

Championship leader Verstappen started in pole position at Silverstone, but the Red Bull driver’s left rear tyre hit Hamilton’s front right tyre on the Copse corner on the opening lap, leading the Dutch driver to spin off the track and hit the barrier hard at 180mph.

Verstappen emerged from his wrecked car and was checked by medical staff before being transported to a local hospital.