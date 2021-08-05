FC Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi is leaving the club after 21 years.

The Argentine superstar was expected to sign a new contract this summer, but the Blaugrana have since announced that “financial and structural obstacles” have made that impossible.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration,” a statement read.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona.”