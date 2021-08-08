A tearful Lionel Messi has confirmed that joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer is a "possibility".

The Argentine superstar - who many consider to be the greatest footballer of all time - was speaking at his press conference after departing Barcelona.

Despite admitting that it was his preference to stay at Camp Nou, Messi said that it's time to "move forward".

“It’s a possibility if I’m being honest,” he said of a move to PSG.

“It’s true that when the press release came out, there were several clubs interested.”