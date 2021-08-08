Lionel Messi has admitted that he "never imagined having to say goodbye" to FC Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar is departing after 21 years at the club, after “financial and structural obstacles” made re-signing at Camp Nou impossible.

Messi also broke down in tears after concluding a speech at his farewell press conference.

“I never imagined having to say goodbye. I just didn’t think about it,” he said.

“I’m leaving this club having not seen the fans for over a year and a half. If I had imagined [leaving] it would have been with a full stadium, close to the fans.”