Jurgen Klopp has suggested the Merseyside derby is not Liverpool's most important fixture, saying the club will approach the game "like normal".

Everton host their rivals at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, with many fans having circled the date in their calendar months ago.

"Two clubs in the same city, I understand completely the thing of it. It is a big thing. But in the end, after all the talk, there must be a football game played," Klopp said.

"From our point of view, it's a football game which we have to approach like normal."

