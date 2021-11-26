Jamie Carragher closes Champions League show with an American accent

Hilarious footage shows Jamie Carragher closing CBS Sports’ Champions League show with an interesting attempt at an American accent.

The Liverpool legend was joined by Thiery Henry and host Kate Abdo who challenged the former defender to sign off the show in an American accent.

The attempt was met with uncontrolled laughter from the football pundits with the clip going viral on social media.

Many Twitter users said the accent had “shades of Joey Barton doing French.” and it was a “fair try but don’t do it again Carragher”.

