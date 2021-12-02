Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool ‘mindset’ after record win over Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side’s “mindset” after their record-breaking win over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday (1 December).

The Reds ran out 4-1 winners over their bitter rivals thanks to two goals from Mo Salah and a goal apiece from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

However, Klopp was most impressed with how his team approached the derby game, saying: “There are moments when you just have to move and pass the ball around their formation or through their formation, and for that you need a different mindset.”