Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:41
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool ‘mindset’ after record win over Everton
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side’s “mindset” after their record-breaking win over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday (1 December).
The Reds ran out 4-1 winners over their bitter rivals thanks to two goals from Mo Salah and a goal apiece from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.
However, Klopp was most impressed with how his team approached the derby game, saying: “There are moments when you just have to move and pass the ball around their formation or through their formation, and for that you need a different mindset.”
Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here
Up next
01:40
Rafa Benitez: 'Everybody has to be disappointed' after 4-1 Liverpool thrashing
00:45
Marcell Ozuna arrest footage shows MLB star grabbing wife by neck
01:00
LeBron James: Fully vaccinated LA Lakers star sidelined by NBA Covid protocols
01:05
Johanna Konta ‘grateful’ as she retires from tennis aged 30 after persistent knee problems
00:54
‘I’d blown up every part of my life’: Matt Hancock apologises in first TV interview since losing job
01:38
Alec Baldwin cries as he says he 'never' pulled trigger on prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins
00:37
Man hangs from drawbridge in Miami as it opens
00:55
Priests worship enormous potholes praying they don't injure people
01:16
Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley appears in court accused of ‘methodically’ gunning down fellow students
02:18
Ilhan Omar plays horrific death threat voicemail during press conference
00:59
Amazing footage shows real-time walk under Northern Lights in Alaska
00:57
Boris Johnson denies breaking Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
00:41
Arsenal star Gabriel fends off baseball bat-wielding mugger at home
00:32
Tory MPs go maskless in debate about public wearing masks
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
00:59
RNLI lifeboat battles massive waves during Storm Arwen
00:39
Trevor Noah says 'omicron travel ban is bulls***'
03:07
Daredevil group abseil into beautiful ice cave in Swiss Alps
01:49
Oxford school shooter knocked on classroom doors impersonating police, parent claims
10:31
Oxford High School Shooting: At least three dead and six injured after gunman opens fire, 15-year-old student in custody
06:32
Special Report: The plight of London's jobless youth
01:02
Sajid Javid escorts reporter to get Covid booster vaccine
00:47
Boris Johnson reveals all over-18s to be offered Covid booster jabs by January 31
00:28
Truck rams police car through toll booth
01:10
Woman runs onto airport tarmac and tries to wave down plane
00:31
Leaked footage appears to show British F35 jet crashing into Mediterranean during HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier take-off
00:50
Boy regales Jill Biden with awkward story about his dead hamster: ‘Let’s move on to happier things’
00:57
Wintry scenes from the Peak District as heavy snow and strong winds hit region
00:25
Istanbul: Debris fills sky when heavy winds pull roof off building
01:14
Mummy found in Peru believed to be at least 800 years old
00:36
Rosena Allin-Khan criticised by Sajid Javid over 'tone' for second time in commons
01:18
Paraglider sails across Turkish mountains in ‘flying car’
00:42
CCTV footage shows teenagers doing handstands at level crossing
03:55
Police bodycam shows pensioner rescued after falling down in thick brambles
00:40
Prince Charles arrives in Barbados as it cuts ties with monarchy
00:36
Javid admits passengers from South Africa were not tested despite omicron strain
00:39
Car gets stuck in deep snow as Storm Arwen hits Yorkshire
00:19
Storm Arwen completely destroys farmer's lamb shed
01:18
Paddling pups wow crowds at Brazilian dog surfing festival
01:23
Omicron: Oxford Street shoppers agree with new restrictions due to Covid variant
00:32
England ‘nowhere near’ introducing tougher Covid restrictions in response to omicron, Javid says
00:56
Omicron: Boris Johnson announces PCR tests on day two for all UK arrivals
00:45
Storm Arwen: Lorry toppled over and vehicle damaged as high winds cause havoc
01:31
Four teenagers held following death of 12-year-old girl in Liverpool
00:33
Boris Johnson announces tougher rules on mask-wearing in response to Omicron
01:32
Two cases of Omicron variant of Covid detected in UK, Sajid Javid announces
00:31
42ft Christmas tree erected outside Houses of Parliament
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference on Omicron Covid variant
01:28
New Omicron strain of Covid deemed ‘variant of concern’ by WHO
00:52
Barry Humphries mistakenly congratulates Dermot O’Leary for ‘bravely’ coming out
01:03
Lauren Boebert calls Ilhan Omar ‘jihad squad’ during Thanksgiving rally
00:50
Storm Arwen batters UK with snow and high winds as weather warnings issued
00:55
Von der Leyen says EU is taking new Covid variant ‘very seriously’
00:47
Jamie Carragher closes Champions League show with an American accent
01:20
Stray Labrador deemed 'untrainable' makes perfect fire service search dog
00:12
Extinction Rebellion block roads outside Amazon warehouse to highlight Black Friday impact
02:48
Channel tragedy: Why are so many migrants crossing in small boats?
00:33
French coastguard’s mayday call after migrant boat capsized in Channel
00:36
Masked gunman ‘pretends to litter pick before shooting dead father in front of wife and son’
00:59
London Underground staff strike in protest against new Night Tube rota
01:18
UK adds six African countries to red list due to fears over new variant
01:22
‘Half-eaten zombie’ shark hunts for food after cannibalistic attack
00:48
Christmas tree set to stand outside parliament is ‘one in 150 million’
01:31
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury exchange insults at messy press conference before fight
02:15
Top Boy is 'a cut above the rest'
01:12
Sky lights up during Nasa's ground-breaking Dart spacecraft launch
00:28
Man races from patio as tidal wave of mud crashes through house
04:17
Magdalena Andersson: Sweden's first female PM resigns just hours after taking role
00:51
Dozens of migrants brought ashore in Kent
00:18
Huge fire and explosions send thick smoke billowing over Hull
01:38
‘God is good’: Ahmaud Arbery's mother reacts to guilty verdicts for murder of son
00:39
Water turns red as great white shark attacks seal near popular beach
00:35
Man bounces off sixth-floor window of hotel room trying to escape arrest
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
00:46
Tree-mendous: Drone captures lush fields of Europe’s largest Christmas tree wholesaler
00:27
Darrell Brooks appears in court following Wisconsin parade attack
00:28
Seth Rollins shockingly attacked by WWE fan during Monday Night RAW
00:36
Sir David Amess’ coffin carried into Westminster Cathedral ahead of requiem mass
00:33
Excruciating moment Boris Johnson loses place during speech to business leaders
00:53
‘Forgive me’: Ant and Dec poke fun at Boris Johnson speech gaffe on I’m a Celebrity
00:50
Tourists left stunned as portion of massive Perito Moreno Glacier breaks off
01:30
Rare footage shows dense fog descending over Florida
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
01:15
Inside Turpin ‘house of horror’ as police find children chained up living in garbage and faeces
00:34
Woman transforms children’s playhouse into gingerbread grotto
01:30
Queensland Police discover $4million in car boot during ‘random’ search
00:19
An Audience with Adele: Emma Thompson dances to ‘Rolling in the Deep’
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
01:17
'You've got the job, kid': Henry Thomas' incredible E.T. audition resurfaces
00:44
Waukesha: SUV speeds past Christmas parade before hitting crowd
01:07
Waukesha Police chief on ‘tragic’ scene after SUV hits Christmas parade crowd
00:32
Waukesha: Police on scene after vehicle plows into Christmas parade
00:59
NHS worker begs Insulate Britain activists to move so he can see his sick child
00:57
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United
00:50
Peng Shuai: Missing Chinese tennis player appears in video released by state media
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
03:25
Jordan Turpin’s escape from ‘house of horror’ shown in never-before-seen bodycam footag
00:37
Firefighters pull man from sinking car in dramatic marina rescue
00:50
Gun-wielding man tackled to the ground by police during ‘revenge-porn arrest’
00:30
Rotterdam: Police warning shots heard in footage from lockdown riots
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
01:03
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in homicide trial
00:27
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Biden says he 'stands by' jury's decision to acquit Illinois teenager
00:31
Ducklings reunited with parents after firemen rescue them from drain
00:46
Boris Johnson struggles to turn on Downing Street Christmas lights
01:26
'I haven’t been kissed under the mistletoe for years', says minister
01:38
Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says
02:50
Shootout between suspect and police captured on doorbell cam
00:54
‘I’d blown up every part of my life’: Matt Hancock apologises in first TV interview since losing job
01:02
Farage tells Trump 'nobody outside US' has heard of him this year in brutal snub
01:19
Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle
01:16
Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley appears in court accused of ‘methodically’ gunning down fellow students
00:48
Trump claims 'insurrection took place on election day', not January 6
01:47
Dr Fauci confirms first case of omicron in the US
01:08
Arizona officer fatally shoots 61-year-old man in wheelchair
01:51
Prince Harry compares Covid vaccine inequity to HIV struggle on World Aids Day
01:01
Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden commemorates World Aids Day
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with Dr Fauci
01:18
Russian bombers and armoured vehicles deployed to Ukraine border amid invasion fears
00:00
Watch live as Biden shares remarks on supply chain crisis
00:46
‘They can hear you’: Commons staffer warns Speaker after he disciplines MP
04:10
Oxford: Police remove armfuls of weapons from suspected Michigan high school shooter’s home
00:42
Police release CCTV of bogus delivery driver who stole man's Bentley in brutal robbery
00:54
Thieves rob mother on driveway in front of baby in pram
01:23
Boris Johnson enjoys food and drink at Downing Street Christmas market
00:57
Italy: Crashed fuel tanker erupts into flames on highway
00:00
Watch live as Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case
00:57
Boris Johnson denies breaking Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs
04:07
Police officer rides LA metro amid rising crime to ‘see what public experience’
00:44
No need to change Christmas plans in response to omicron, Javid says
00:51
Oxford school shooting: Gun used in attack bought four days ago, police say
02:05
Barbados: Party scenes across republic to celebrate cutting ties with Queen
00:26
Suspects impersonate NYPD police officers during home robbery
01:49
Oxford school shooter knocked on classroom doors impersonating police, parent claims
00:53
Oxford shooting: Video purportedly shows students escaping from gunman through window
02:18
Ilhan Omar plays horrific death threat voicemail during press conference
00:49
Joe Biden says his ‘heart goes out’ to families affected by Michigan school shooting
01:15
Professor Van-Tam urges people to ‘up their game’ in latest football analogy amid omicron variant threat
00:45
Second video resurfaces of Lauren Boebert calling Ilhan Omar 'jihadi squad'
00:41
Two teenage girls do handstands on busy train tracks
10:31
Oxford High School Shooting: At least three dead and six injured after gunman opens fire, 15-year-old student in custody
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden talks about Infrastructure Bill in Minnesota
00:52
Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event
02:26
Nicola Sturgeon asks for 'increased compliance with precautions' as Omicron variant identified in Scotland
00:32
Omicron variant: Boris Johnson announces military to be called in to set up new vaccine clinics
00:19
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ilhan Omar is 'pro Al Qaeda'
00:47
Boris Johnson reveals all over-18s to be offered Covid booster jabs by January 31
02:20
Boris Johnson says we need to delay ‘seeding’ of omicron variant in UK
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson holds Covid news conference
00:32
Tory MPs go maskless in debate about public wearing masks
01:08
Omicron: Commuters react to reintroduction of face masks on public transport
01:18
Boris Johnson says government ‘not changing guidance’ around Christmas socialising
00:00
Watch live as Sajid Javid opens debate to MPs on new Covid rules
00:00
Watch live as Ghislaine Maxwell trial continues in New York City
00:28
Truck rams police car through toll booth
01:01
Biden says omicron variant reaching US ‘almost inevitable’
00:48
Continue with your Christmas plans despite omicron variant, health minister says
00:39
Boris Johnson says Israel has right to defend itself ‘for the sake of peace’
01:42
Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite's sex trafficking trial begins
00:44
UK 12- to 15-year-olds to be offered second dose of Pfizer vaccine
01:10
Woman runs onto airport tarmac and tries to wave down plane
00:53
Omicron variant shows just how ‘perilous’ Covid situation is, WHO says
01:02
Sajid Javid escorts reporter to get Covid booster vaccine
00:50
Boy regales Jill Biden with awkward story about his dead hamster: ‘Let’s move on to happier things’
00:19
Biden gives words of encouragement to little girl with stutter
00:36
Rosena Allin-Khan criticised by Sajid Javid over 'tone' for second time in commons
00:31
Leaked footage appears to show British F35 jet crashing into Mediterranean during HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier take-off
00:57
Wintry scenes from the Peak District as heavy snow and strong winds hit region
00:35
Jeremy Hunt: Omicron is 'a symptom of the failure of Western countries to share vaccines around the world'
01:25
Priti Patel and Sadiq Khan attend service to remember Sergeant Matt Ratana
00:35
Joe Biden says lockdowns won’t be part of winter Covid plans
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds a White House press briefing
00:54
Sarah Ransome arrives at court ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trial
00:29
New Zealand politician cycles to hospital while in labour
00:00
Watch live outside courthouse as Ghislaine Maxwell trial begins
02:03
Rival gang shootout that left one dead caught in shocking CCTV footage
00:00
Watch live as Sajid Javid makes Covid announcement to MPs
00:59
Heart-racing moment child is rescued after falling through ice in China
00:00
Watch live as health officials announce vaccine boosters for all over-18s
06:32
Special Report: The plight of London's jobless youth
01:12
Jewish community celebrates Hannukah together in Islington
01:29
Piers Corbyn's party release anti-mask song about keeping a fart in your trousers
00:26
Boris Johnson has ‘undermined message’ on masks, says Angela Rayner
00:42
CCTV footage shows teenagers doing handstands at level crossing
00:38
Peru earthquake: 4th century old church tower destroyed by tremor
00:40
Prince Charles arrives in Barbados as it cuts ties with monarchy
00:00
Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives Covid update
01:23
Omicron: Oxford Street shoppers agree with new restrictions due to Covid variant
03:05
Storm Arwen brings snow and wintry weather to much of the UK
00:00
Watch live as South African President addresses nation about omicron variant
00:32
England ‘nowhere near’ introducing tougher Covid restrictions in response to omicron, Javid says
00:41
Boris Johnson ‘confident’ this Christmas will be ‘considerably better than last’
01:24
Omicron variant: Everything we know so far about the new Covid strain
00:36
Javid admits passengers from South Africa were not tested despite omicron strain
00:24
Man takes hacksaw to giant 6ft-tall banana
01:14
Mummy found in Peru believed to be at least 800 years old
00:47
Protesters gather in London following Channel crossing deaths
00:56
Omicron: Boris Johnson announces PCR tests on day two for all UK arrivals
00:33
Boris Johnson announces tougher rules on mask-wearing in response to Omicron
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference on Omicron Covid variant
01:32
Two cases of Omicron variant of Covid detected in UK, Sajid Javid announces
00:31
42ft Christmas tree erected outside Houses of Parliament
01:38
Alec Baldwin cries as he says he 'never' pulled trigger on prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins
01:16
Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley appears in court accused of ‘methodically’ gunning down fellow students
00:48
Trump claims 'insurrection took place on election day', not January 6
01:08
Arizona officer fatally shoots 61-year-old man in wheelchair
01:47
Dr Fauci confirms first case of omicron in the US
02:18
Ilhan Omar plays horrific death threat voicemail during press conference
04:10
Oxford: Police remove armfuls of weapons from suspected Michigan high school shooter’s home
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden commemorates World Aids Day
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with Dr Fauci
00:00
Watch live as Biden shares remarks on supply chain crisis
00:00
Watch live as Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case
00:49
Joe Biden says his ‘heart goes out’ to families affected by Michigan school shooting
10:31
Oxford High School Shooting: At least three dead and six injured after gunman opens fire, 15-year-old student in custody
00:19
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ilhan Omar is 'pro Al Qaeda'
01:01
Biden says omicron variant reaching US ‘almost inevitable’
01:42
Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite's sex trafficking trial begins
00:00
Watch live as Ghislaine Maxwell trial continues in New York City
00:50
Boy regales Jill Biden with awkward story about his dead hamster: ‘Let’s move on to happier things’
00:19
Biden gives words of encouragement to little girl with stutter
00:35
Joe Biden says lockdowns won’t be part of winter Covid plans
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds a White House press briefing
00:00
Watch live outside courthouse as Ghislaine Maxwell trial begins
01:03
Lauren Boebert calls Ilhan Omar ‘jihad squad’ during Thanksgiving rally
00:23
Trump dances out of Thanksgiving turkey in bizarre viral video
00:31
Firefighters demonstrate why you shouldn't deep fry a frozen turkey
00:52
Police officer wrestled to ground and choked as shoppers watch on in New York
00:30
Man in wheelchair punched and kicked to group by group of attackers in New York
00:45
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offers to send Thanksgiving video to conservative critics
01:38
‘God is good’: Ahmaud Arbery's mother reacts to guilty verdicts for murder of son
01:40
Three white men found guilty over murder of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery
00:27
Darrell Brooks appears in court following Wisconsin parade attack
00:35
Man bounces off sixth-floor window of hotel room trying to escape arrest
00:00
Watch live as Wisconsin parade suspect Darrell Brooks appears in court
00:28
Brian Laundrie shot himself in head, family attorney confirms
01:34
Biden tackles high gas price with release of oil from US reserve
00:00
Watch live as Biden and Harris visit soup kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden remarks on the economy amid fuel crisis
00:43
US President Thomas Jefferson statue removed from New York City Hall over slavery links
01:50
Wisconsin: Driver to face homicide charges for deaths at Christmas parade
00:00
Watch live as Ahmaud Arbery murder trial continues
01:22
Loose pig lassoed by Cincinnati police
00:00
Watch live as Biden attends Thanksgiving event at Fort Bragg
00:00
Watch live as First Lady Jill Biden receives the 2021 White House Christmas tree
00:00
Watch live as police hold press conference on Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy
01:18
Jacob Blake's uncle leads march through Kenosha following Rittenhouse verdict
00:43
Donald Trump bizarrely claims current gas prices in California are $7.50 - despite being $4
00:00
Watch live as closing arguments begin in trial of Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects
00:29
CNN host brands Tucker Carlson 'bulls*** factory employee of the year'
01:15
Inside Turpin ‘house of horror’ as police find children chained up living in garbage and faeces
01:17
'You've got the job, kid': Henry Thomas' incredible E.T. audition resurfaces
00:32
Man wildly fires gun while standing in sunroof of moving car
01:30
Party boat gets wedged under bridge in Fort Lauderdale
03:25
Jordan Turpin’s escape from ‘house of horror’ shown in never-before-seen bodycam footag
00:37
Firefighters pull man from sinking car in dramatic marina rescue
01:08
Biden pardons turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly in first Thanksgiving ceremony
00:27
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Biden says he 'stands by' jury's decision to acquit Illinois teenager
01:03
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in homicide trial
00:52
Bear finally freed after having plastic container stuck on head for a month
00:54
British Columbia: Severe floods and mudslides bring destruction to Canadian province
01:12
Tributes paid to US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at 36
01:30
Container ship queues at Port of Los Angeles beginning to ease
01:34
Washington floods: Water recedes after heavy deluge hits state
01:28
'I'm devastated': Travis Scott addresses fatal crowd surge at Astroworld gig
01:10
‘This is a tragic night’: Officers give update on fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott gig
00:33
Democrats cheer as Biden passes $1trn infrastructure bill
02:26
Biracial family wrongly suspected of human trafficking by Southwest Airlines
02:31
Philadelphia man details experience at deadly Astroworld concert
01:09
Pelosi says House will move forward on infrastructure bill
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
00:47
Joe Biden greets Hillary Clinton, Bushes and Obamas at Colin Powell funeral
00:00
Watch live as President Biden delivers remarks on October jobs report
01:30
White House accuses Republicans of using children as 'a political football'
00:53
Detroit police hold 10-year-old boy at gunpoint
01:15
‘We want to live’: Senator Manchin surrounded by climate protesters in Washington
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
Live
Watch live as Virginia governor and governor-elect make remarks in Richmond
00:55
Huge fire sweeps through row of Harlem shops
00:00
Watch live as State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Republican Glenn Youngkin leads Virginia governor race
00:00
Watch live as Democrat Terry McAuliffe holds election night party in Virginia governor race
00:39
QAnon supporters gather in hope JFK junior returns from dead
00:46
Cop26: Joe Biden says ‘big mistake’ for China to miss climate summit
01:23
LAX jet pack sightings may have been Nightmare Before Christmas balloons
00:40
Firefighters use ‘jaws of life’ to rescue trapped puppy in California
00:00
Watch live as Virginia voters take to polls for governor's race
00:36
‘I do apologise’: Joe Biden says he’s sorry about Trump in Cop26 speech
01:02
Cop26: Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit speeches
00:22
Alec Baldwin breaks silence over Halyna Hutchins shooting: ‘She was my friend'
00:16
Melania scowls and rolls eyes at Donald Trump during World Series
00:24
Biden says 'God love ya' to Pope Francis after cracking joke
00:00
Watch live as Pharrell Williams and Kamala Harris campaign for McAuliffe in Virginia
00:49
Congresswoman uses trunk full of rice to prove point to Big Oil
00:21
Women-only parking space spotted in garage
01:30
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
00:33
Facebook rebrands as Meta in move to ‘bring the metaverse to life’
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
06:26
How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
07:00
How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born
01:10
Turtle travels from Maldives to Scotland after plastic pollution injury
00:42
Melbourne hit with heavy rainfall on Australia’s first day of summer
02:40
Pod of killer whales surround diver's boat
00:59
Amazing footage shows real-time walk under Northern Lights in Alaska
00:35
La Palma volcano: Lava overflows from new vent in close-up footage
00:37
River of lava carries a chunk of rock downhill from La Palma volcano
00:59
RNLI lifeboat battles massive waves during Storm Arwen
00:51
Floodwater covers road after heavy rainfall hits British Columbia
01:17
Lorries topple over and clock tower collapses as high winds hit Turkey
01:07
Turkey: Severe wind topples clocktower amid deadly storm
00:51
Staff at UK’s highest pub say goodbye to snowed-in guests after three days
00:25
Istanbul: Debris fills sky when heavy winds pull roof off building
00:49
Storm Arwen: Customers stranded at Britain’s highest pub
00:39
Car gets stuck in deep snow as Storm Arwen hits Yorkshire
00:19
Storm Arwen completely destroys farmer's lamb shed
01:08
Young farmers use life savings to build eco-farm to inspire ‘cultural change'
00:26
Storm Arwen batters north coast of Scotland as weather warnings remain
01:01
La Palma volcano: Lava and ash continue to fire violently from crater
00:45
Storm Arwen: Lorry toppled over and vehicle damaged as high winds cause havoc
01:04
Peak District blanketed in snow following Storm Arwen
00:12
Extinction Rebellion block roads outside Amazon warehouse to highlight Black Friday impact
01:02
La Palma volcano lava torches everything in its path in new footage
01:22
‘Half-eaten zombie’ shark hunts for food after cannibalistic attack
00:52
Giant coal plant towers demolished in Australia
01:02
Kayaker surrounded by school of rare bluefin tuna off Cornwall coast
00:26
Playful African elephant sprays water into safari guide’s face
00:28
Man races from patio as tidal wave of mud crashes through house
02:31
Biden orders release of 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
00:36
La Palma volcano: Stunning ‘sea of mist’ forms over lava fields as eruption continues
00:39
La Palma volcano: Smoke billows as lava continues to pour into sea
00:22
Aerials capture British Columbia highway washed away after catastrophic flooding
00:50
Tourists left stunned as portion of massive Perito Moreno Glacier breaks off
01:30
Rare footage shows dense fog descending over Florida
01:29
Climate activists block central London roads in support of Insulate Britain
00:36
India floods: Helicopter rescues people stranded in deep water
00:59
NHS worker begs Insulate Britain activists to move so he can see his sick child
02:06
Giant Boris Johnson artwork created from T-shirts raises awareness of climate crisis
00:45
Scientists in Ireland feed seaweed to cattle and sheep in attempt to reduce methane emissions
00:40
Sea of spider webs glisten in autumnal British sunshine
01:06
RAF sets record for first flight using only synthetic fuel
01:12
DNA from dead rhino used for conservation research at Whipsnade Zoo
00:54
Massive tornado hits Sicily and rips through town of Comiso
01:16
Jet skis and boats used to rescue cows from British Columbia floods
00:36
Aerial footage captures destruction and deep floodwaters in Sicily
00:44
Woman rescued from rushing floodwaters in Sicily
00:54
British Columbia: Severe floods and mudslides bring destruction to Canadian province
00:52
Bear finally freed after having plastic container stuck on head for a month
01:34
Washington floods: Water recedes after heavy deluge hits state
00:55
Lava still flows from La Palma volcano nearly two months after eruption
01:26
Polar bear drags dead deer ashore after drowning it
00:20
Herd of elk flee from Colorado wildfire as smoke billows behind them
01:11
Tourists having sex on the beach blamed for ruining Spanish reserve
02:00
Aerial footage captures devastating extent of Washington floods
00:55
Vancouver drivers battle through flooded highways as relentless rain pounds Canada
00:30
Canadian river overflows after storm hits Pacific north-west
00:17
Venomous spider completely camouflages hiding spot with creepy tactic
00:45
Millions of red crabs swarm bridges and shut roads in Australia as they migrate towards ocean
00:46
Damon Albarn says he ‘watched climate change in action’
00:20
Part of Canadian highway washed away by rushing floodwaters
01:55
Boris Johnson criticises countries for ‘dragging their heels’ on climate crisis
00:41
Rhode Island: Severe thunderstorm brings hail and strong winds
00:30
Fog horns echo as thick fogs descends over Mersey
00:30
Thick fog blankets Mersey river
01:00
Bald eagles found entangled on Minnesota street
00:37
Timelapse shows rattlesnakes congregate after dark in Vermont
00:47
Antarctic penguin accidentally travels 3,000km to New Zealand
01:13
‘Tree of death’ oozes poison onto people standing underneath it
01:47
Climate activists drop dung outside Australian minister's office
00:32
Wet T-shirt freezes after a ‘polar vortex’ hit Chicago
00:46
Severe weather in Oklahoma floods roads and damages buildings
00:50
Massive sinkhole opens in Sicily after further heavy rains
01:04
South Africa investigates alarming spike in seal deaths along Cape coast
00:41
Volcanic ash flattens banana greenhouse on La Palma
00:53
New island forms in Red Sea in just four days
00:24
Kingfisher flying at 25mph knocks other bird off branch
00:43
90,000 birds migrate to Norfolk mudflats from Iceland for winter
01:50
Mini and BMW move towards low-carbon future
00:36
Incredible timelapse shows major Icelandic glacier melting
02:23
50,000 pelicans stop over for rest in Israel during migration to Africa
00:27
Sleepy walrus naps on submarine in Dutch port
01:34
Rescuers race to save blind dolphin trapped in busy Pakistan waterway
01:14
Massive carbon-collecting machine built in Switzerland
00:32
Lifeboat carries children to safety after floods hit Jakarta
00:26
More than a dozen rodents discovered with their tails tied together in rare ‘rat king’ sighting
00:46
Indonesia: Flash floods and dangerous mudslides sweep through village
00:22
Beaches begin to form from La Palma volcano lava
00:17
UK conservationists hatch one of world’s rarest birds in bid to prevent extinction
00:50
Mini-tornado blows fence across busy road almost hitting driving instructor
02:20
Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’
00:59
Stunning time lapse shows Northern Lights visible in Scotland
01:12
Insulate Britain activist climbs on police riot van to wave large banner
00:33
Insulate Britain block roads outside parliament by gluing themselves to floor
01:13
Lava streams down ridge of La Palma volcano six weeks after initial eruption
00:32
Motorists have lucky escape as tree falls onto road during storm
02:33
Children shown realities of mass farming with 'factory farm playset'
01:21
Drone footage captures whirlpool forming off Scottish coast
00:15
Firefighters clear thick ash from La Palma houses after weeks of volcanic activity
00:48
Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to road and block traffic near Manchester Airport
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:28
Mariah Carey celebrates end of Halloween and beginning of Christmas
01:18
Cop26 agreement: Key points from the climate summit in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson gives speech on Cop26 climate agreement
01:03
Boris Johnson hails 'truly historic' outcome of the Cop26 summit
01:38
Cop26: Boris Johnson says world made ‘important breakthroughs’ on climate action
00:35
Emotional Alok Sharma ‘deeply sorry’ for last-minute Cop26 changes
00:55
Oxfam stage climate protest urging world leaders to ‘put out flames’
00:35
Cop26: Boris Johnson warns ‘we risk blowing it’ on climate if deal not agreed at summit
00:57
Boris Johnson should return to Cop26 to ‘push' world leaders, says Nicola Sturgeon
01:43
Cop26: Sturgeon remains 'hopeful' about agreement as country triples climate justice fund
01:11
'A lot of fancy words' at Cop26 but ‘no teeth’, Bahamas PM says
00:33
Cop26: Alok Sharma claims he is known as ‘no drama Sharma’
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma leads climate discussion
01:07
Cop26: Protesters stage hilarious war of words with organisers via projections
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 President Alok Sharma addresses climate summit in Glasgow
01:06
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives verdict on first taste of Scotland’s Irn-Bru
00:00
Watch live as Denmark and Costa Rica form alliance at Cop26
00:47
Chris Packham: We’ve all got to play our part to protect wildlife
00:00
Watch live outside Cop26 venue in Glasgow
02:09
Johnson asks world leaders at Cop26: ‘will you help us or will you stand in the way?’
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson speaks at Cop26 summit
01:15
Cop26: Activists stage ‘Squid Game’ protest against Samsung over coal use
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma holds news conference
00:49
Cop26: ‘Little Amal’ puppet opens Gender Day at climate summit
00:00
Watch live as Nancy Pelosi speaks at Cop26 summit
01:26
‘Crucial’ 1.5C limit kept alive at Cop26, chief scientist warns
00:43
Cop26: Nancy Pelosi says addressing climate crisis a matter of ‘justice and equality’
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 leaders hold event on clean technology
00:00
Watch live as climate think tank holds news conference at Cop26
00:00
Watch live as Barack Obama meets youth leaders at Cop26
01:11
Cop26: Barack Obama quotes William Shakespeare in speech
00:30
Barack Obama met with cheers as he arrives at Cop26 summit
00:36
Barack Obama ‘wasn’t real happy’ about ‘hostile’ Donald Trump pulling out of Paris accord
01:13
Barack Obama calls out China and Russia for not attending Cop26
00:00
Watch live as Barack Obama speaks at Cop26 session in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Barack Obama attends Cop26 session in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 delegates discuss climate crisis
01:47
‘Cop26 doesn’t go far enough’, says Labour MP amidst London climate protest
01:10
Watch live as environmental groups protest in London during Cop26
00:34
Activists from London climate protest start march to Trafalgar Square
00:13
Cop26: Activits dance to 500 Miles by The Proclaimers during Fridays for Future march
00:43
Greta Thunberg brands Cop26 a ‘global greenwash festival’
00:29
Cop26: Protesters march with tree felled during HS2 dig as they 'mourn loss of forests'
00:17
Cop26: Protesters dress up as world leaders for tea-party performance during Fridays for Future march
00:00
Watch live as Alok Sharma and Al Gore join 1.5C panel discussion at Cop26
00:24
Cop26: Indigenous activists denounce carbon offsetting at climate summit
00:00
Watch live as Greta Thunberg joins Cop26 climate protest in Glasgow
00:43
Cop26: Giant Pikachus make coal protest in Glasgow
01:01
Prince Charles shown McLaren's new Extreme E car
00:00
Watch in full: Lord Lebedev and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta discuss Africa’s role in stopping climate change
02:31
How do we transition to clean energy?
01:55
Biden and entourage of gas-guzzling cars leave Cop26 summit
01:03
Cop26: Air-purifying bubble installed at climate summit to tackle pollution
01:20
Sunak pledges to make City of London greener in Cop26 speech
01:18
Cop26: Leonardo DiCaprio screamed at by protester about fracking
00:33
Rishi Sunak confronted by young climate activists at Cop26
01:00
Cop26: Boris Johnson tells leaders ‘eyes of the world’ are on you
00:33
Prince Charles presented necklace from indigenous Ecuadorians at Cop26
00:36
Cop26: Prince Charles urges safeguarding of indigenous people at climate summit
00:46
Cop26: Joe Biden says ‘big mistake’ for China to miss climate summit
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden holds press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow
01:29
Cop26: Boris Johnson says climate promises ‘100% useless’ without action
01:59
Cop26: Joe Biden announces plan to conserve global forests
00:46
Cop26: Boris Johnson calls for end of ‘great chainsaw massacre’ of world’s forests
00:29
Cop26: Leonardo DiCaprio makes appearance at climate summit in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow
00:52
Prince Charles voices frustration at global leaders’ efforts to combat the climate crisis
01:59
Joe Biden pledges to slash global methane emissions by 30% by 2030
01:48
Cop26: Queen calls for world leaders to work together to tackle climate change
00:14
Cop26: Israeli minister Karine Elharrar arrives in wheelchair alongside prime minister
01:13
Climate activists stage Squid Game protest dressed as world leaders at Cop26
02:01
Cop26: Boris Johnson pledges over $12bn to forest conservation and climate action
00:00
Watch live as Prince Charles speaks at Cop26 climate summit
00:43
Cop26: ‘One minute to midnight moment’ on climate crisis, says Johnson
01:04
Jeff Bezos’ space trip reminded him of Earth’s fragility, multibillionare tells Cop26
00:27
Cop26: Eustice apologises to Israeli politician unable to enter conference in wheelchair
00:35
'I think I need it after today': Prince Charles drinks whisky after day one at Cop26
00:48
Cop26: Swearing Greta Thunberg cheered by protesters in Glasgow park
00:36
‘I do apologise’: Joe Biden says he’s sorry about Trump in Cop26 speech
01:32
Cop26: David Attenborough urges world leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’
01:02
Cop26: Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit speeches
00:39
Cop26: Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Glasgow for climate summit
01:13
Cop26: Future generations will not ‘forgive us’ for climate failures, says Boris Johnson
00:51
'Blah blah blah': Boris Johnson references Greta Thunberg in Cop26 speech
00:31
Cop26: Boris Johnson greets Emmanuel Macron at climate summit amid fishing row
00:58
Cop26: Boris Johnson arrives in Glasgow for climate summit
01:21
Cop26: It is 'on world leaders' to find agreement at summit, says Alok Sharma
01:26
Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by activists as she arrives in Glasgow
01:10
Cop26: Celebrity photographer puts focus on food waste ahead of summit
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:04
Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
01:11
Rob Rinder breaks down in tears over ITV’s anti-loneliness campaign on GMB
01:38
Alec Baldwin cries as he says he 'never' pulled trigger on prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins
01:59
Four families of Astroworld victims reject Travis Scott offer to pay for funerals
00:59
George Orwell’s 1984 re-told for present day by Matt Smith
01:06
Apple Music's most-streamed song of 2021 revealed
01:26
Spider-Man: Marvel and Sony planning Tom Holland trilogy beyond No Way Home
00:39
Trevor Noah says 'omicron travel ban is bulls***'
00:57
Dame Helen Mirren urges nation to support homeless and vulnerable during Just Eat’s Christmas Meal Appeal
01:11
House of Gucci: Family say ‘hurtful’ film is ‘insult to legacy’
01:37
Virgil Abloh: Drake, Cardi B and BTS pay tribute to fashion designer
00:50
Rihanna declared national hero as Barbados cuts ties with Queen
00:41
Simpsons Tiananmen Square episode is missing from Disney+ in Hong Kong
01:16
Bradley Cooper speaks out about being threatened at knifepoint
00:58
Fox Sports airs Philadelphia Eagles ‘emergency alert’ during NFL build-up
00:34
London’s West End theatres dim their lights in tribute to Stephen Sondheim
01:41
Virgil Abloh death: Drake and The Weeknd lead tributes to influential designer
01:15
Musical theatre icon Stephen Sondheim dies aged 91
00:52
Barry Humphries mistakenly congratulates Dermot O’Leary for ‘bravely’ coming out
00:23
Trump dances out of Thanksgiving turkey in bizarre viral video
01:56
Kanye West believes he ‘embarrassed’ Kim Kardashian with presidential run
01:33
Mark Hoppus ‘thankful’ for his health while reflecting on chemo treatments
01:23
Kim Kardashian and daughter North launch joint TikTok account
01:00
Kodak Black hands out 5,000 turkeys to families in Florida
01:05
Benedict Cumberbatch about toxic masculinity: Men need to ‘shut up and listen'
01:11
Queen guitarist Brian May mocked over gas fire while discussing climate activism on GMB
01:45
Adele admits son Angelo will 'go through stages of hating' new song My Little Love
01:48
Kanye West admits he made ‘mistakes’ in marriage to Kim Kardashian
01:16
Amy Winehouse exhibition opens at Design Museum in London
02:15
Top Boy is 'a cut above the rest'
01:25
PS5 sales getting close to Nintendo Switch
01:29
Andrew Garfield praised for ‘incredible’ outlook as he grieves late mother
01:22
Dua Lipa launches lifestyle brand called Service95
01:24
‘Toe-curlingly lame’: Sophie Turner roasts husband Joe Jonas over purity ring
01:10
Jay-Z becomes most Grammy-nominated artist of all time
01:02
Will Smith claims he had so much 'rampant sex' that it made him sick
00:54
Freddie Mercury: HIV battle was ‘culturally significant moment’, says National Aids Trust
01:22
Jennifer Lawrence admits to getting 'high' on Don't Look Up set
01:05
‘You are my forever’: Justin Bieber pays tribute to celebrate wife Hailey’s birthday
01:04
Mel B censored from Adele’s special show after X-rated comment
01:10
Battlefield 2042 one of Steam’s all time worst reviewed games
01:22
Brit Awards to ditch male and female categories
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
01:09
Spotify heeds Adele’s request and removes shuffle from all albums
01:30
Little Mix had therapy to process Jesy Nelson's shock exit
01:30
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31m to House of Cards producer
00:53
‘Forgive me’: Ant and Dec poke fun at Boris Johnson speech gaffe on I’m a Celebrity
00:00
Watch live as stars walk red carpet at Emmy Awards
00:16
Jeff Johnson discusses Carole Baskin during season one of Tiger King
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
01:44
Adele bursts into tears as she is reunited with old English teacher during ITV special
01:05
An Audience with Adele: Alan Carr steps in after singer got emotional
01:07
Strictly Come Dancing: Moment Tom and Amy are eliminated from competition
00:19
An Audience with Adele: Emma Thompson dances to ‘Rolling in the Deep’
03:46
AMAs 2021: BTS win Artist Of The Year at ceremony hosted by Cardi B
00:00
Watch live as Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees switches on its Christmas lights
01:17
'You've got the job, kid': Henry Thomas' incredible E.T. audition resurfaces
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
00:37
James McAvoy wins best actor at Scottish BAFTA awards
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
00:57
'Dwanta Claus': Dwayne Johnson stuns bus-load of fans with free gifts
00:36
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian become ‘Instagram official’ fueling dating rumours
01:01
Adele thinks new album 'could save lives'
00:39
Tiger King star Carole Baskin reveals missing husband could be alive ‘in Costa Rica’
00:57
Carole Baskin ‘frightened’ after receiving Tiger King death threats
00:34
Tiger King: Carole Baskin claims she has ‘never even spoken to Joe Exotic’
01:43
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ‘mourned old life’ following birth of first child
01:12
Tributes paid to US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at 36
00:38
Man with ‘world’s largest penis’ shocks This Morning presenters by revealing photo
01:03
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after two-years
01:50
King Richard: Will Smith steps onto Wimbledon Centre Court to promote new film
00:26
Entire set of This Morning in fits of laughter as Josie Gibson admits she hoards calculators
01:55
Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam and Tommy
01:31
Dwayne Johnson want to be next James Bond
00:57
Adele performs acoustic version of new track ‘To Be Loved’ from her sofa
01:15
Adele says she went to ‘hell and back’ while making new album 30
01:54
Kanye West and Drake squash beef and pose for photographs
00:30
Spider-Man No Way Home: Brazil trailer shows Lizard being punched by invisible person
01:47
Little Mix address split rumours, saying band is ‘forever’
01:02
Trailer released for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
00:27
BBC producer falls over on camera during live TV report
01:32
Shop owner removes entire section of wall with Banksy artwork on
01:31
Tributes flood in for NCIS actor Heath Freeman following unexpected death aged 41
00:28
Drake and Kanye West end long-running feud after reuniting in Toronto
03:04
Spider-man: No Way Home trailer confirms return of two more fan-favourite villains
00:44
Beatles family members take to red carpet for new documentary premiere
01:02
George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin's deadly Rust shooting 'insane'
01:12
Mel Gibson confirms he’ll direct Lethal Weapon 5
01:11
Towie: Chloe Brockett breaks down as she ‘quits’ reality show for Manchester
00:37
I'm a Celebrity cast 2021: Who are the 10 stars entering the castle?
01:08
Netflix hit Tiger King turned into five-act TikTok opera
01:17
Rosamund Pike attends the premiere for Amazon's Wheel of Time
00:47
Oprah and Lizzo sing along to Adele at concert
02:16
Sesame Street introduces first Asian American muppet Ji-Young
00:29
Ed Sheeran wins big at MTV EMAs in Budapest
00:56
‘Ultimate longing for lost love’: Oprah reveals her favourite Adele songs
00:49
Adele discusses weight loss: ‘It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies’
01:15
Actor Matthew McConaughey clarifies stance on Covid-19 vaccine mandate for children
01:43
Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott’s lawyer speaks out against ‘finger-pointing’
01:33
Adele felt ‘embarrassed’ by divorce from Simon Konecki
02:15
Top Boy is 'a cut above the rest'
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
02:17
Atlanta is 'really, really funny'
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
02:40
Dopesick is a 'must watch'
02:43
Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction
02:14
Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival
13:25
Dexter: New Blood, Doctor Who and Impeachment: American Crime Story | Binge or Bin episode 14
01:49
Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'
02:12
Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'
02:33
American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'
02:31
You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season
02:30
Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'
12:42
Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13
02:10
Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'
02:28
Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'
02:04
The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'
01:57
Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'
02:55
Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'
12:57
Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12
01:56
Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
02:15
The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters
02:59
Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'
13:33
Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11
02:14
Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'
02:12
Evil 'could be the next big thing'
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
02:46
Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'
13:39
Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9
02:58
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'
02:40
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'
02:25
Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season
02:41
The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'
13:45
The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8
02:08
The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'
02:37
Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'
02:43
Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing
02:03
Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'
02:09
Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made
12:56
Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7
01:55
Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'
02:20
I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'
02:29
Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'
02:17
This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'
02:09
Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'
12:22
Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:41
HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
01:57
Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
01:11
Cancer-causing chemical benzene found in majority of aerosol body sprays
00:57
Lego launches Carousel of Creativity in Covent Garden
00:40
Ben Affleck suggests ‘importance’ of having two parents to raise children
01:02
Mars experiences unique blue sunsets in mirror version of Earth
00:37
Man hangs from drawbridge in Miami as it opens
00:55
Priests worship enormous potholes praying they don't injure people
04:16
World's fastest Rubik's Cubers prepare for 2021 World Cup
00:46
Traffic stopped on motorway after herd of cows walk down M62
00:43
Father and son turn front hedge into Polar Express-themed light display for Christmas
00:56
Man builds replica Taj Mahal home for wife to live in
00:07
Puppy dressed as Santa Claus appears to say 'ho ho'
01:22
Prince William visits refugee hotel in Leeds
02:10
Adorable 'dwarf crocodiles' hatch at San Diego Zoo
00:18
Wild deer breaks into school classroom in Tennessee
00:22
Heinz release limited-edition Terry's Chocolate Orange mayo
01:40
Man drops ring in fountain while proposing at NFL Stadium
07:29
Hundreds of manatees and sharks congregate in power plant canal
02:50
Worries over Apple AirTag being used to stalk people sparked by viral TikTok
01:47
Teen violin prodigy fights sickle cell illness with music
03:07
Daredevil group abseil into beautiful ice cave in Swiss Alps
01:48
Santa School returns to in-person training ahead of Christmas
00:30
Prince Charles dozes off during handover ceremony in Barbados
01:18
Greedy badger has to be cut from compost bin after getting stuck
00:52
Lost sea lion found on Oregon highway released back into water
01:07
Four-year-old amputee hikes through Storm Arwen to become youngest to scale Snowdon
00:44
Ice-coated trees line Chinese river in stunning footage
01:00
Fleet of driverless ‘robotaxis’ begin taking customers in Beijing
00:58
Santa asks mother if she can ‘fix’ her deaf child with surgery
01:40
Hundreds of children fight as brawl breaks out at trampoline park
01:42
Prince Charles acknowledges ‘atrocity of slavery’ as Barbados becomes a republic
00:41
Twitter: Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO, replaced by Parag Agrawal
00:28
Australian builder appears to knock down brick wall by running headfirst into it
03:55
Police bodycam shows pensioner rescued after falling down in thick brambles
01:18
Paraglider sails across Turkish mountains in ‘flying car’
01:18
Paddling pups wow crowds at Brazilian dog surfing festival
00:47
Dogs play in the snow as temperatures drop across the UK
01:04
Baby born at 23 weeks survives despite being given 10% chance
01:16
Puppy trapped under floorboards freed by firefighters
01:08
Woman credits active sex life for saving her from cancer
01:08
Drinking four pints of beer or wine every week raises dementia risk
01:47
Cyclist hit by drunk driver relearns to walk and completes journey
01:13
Lion plays tug of war with jeep full of tourists
01:48
Superyacht of the skies: £325 million aircraft features cinema ceiling and nightclub
01:08
Car maintenance jobs Britons most likely to avoid
01:20
Stray Labrador deemed 'untrainable' makes perfect fire service search dog
01:08
‘Super-jelly’ returns to original shape even after being run over by car
01:41
Royal pantomime costumes go on display at Windsor Castle
01:10
London Zoo penguins share Christmas wishes at 'North Pole post office'
00:39
Windsor Castle transformed by Christmas decorations
03:55
Santa gets a boyfriend in emotional Norwegian Christmas advert
00:28
Adorable cats with troubled pasts are now best friends
01:50
Prince William shares mental health impact of working on air ambulance frontline
01:59
Astronauts on ISS prepare for Thanksgiving while floating in space
00:37
Kate Middleton joins pupils in learning importance of early childhood development
01:15
Twitter introduces aliases for Birdwatch programme
04:35
Meet the CEOs pitching to their toughest crowd – a panel of six-year-olds
00:48
Christmas tree set to stand outside parliament is ‘one in 150 million’
00:43
Hilarious moment dog barks at bad guys on TV screen
01:30
Collins Dictionary names NFT as word of the year
00:58
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef spawns billions of corals after bleaching damage
00:13
Protective mother duck scares away young boy playing with ducklings
01:17
Multiple riders go down like dominoes during race in New Jersey
01:16
White House says more than 90% of federal workers have been vaccinated in US
00:46
Tree-mendous: Drone captures lush fields of Europe’s largest Christmas tree wholesaler
00:45
The happiest place to live in the UK revealed in new survey
06:01
New Hampshire's White Mountains embraced by magical autumn colours
00:51
Australian shepherd enjoys McDonald’s burger that was hung on Christmas tree
00:56
Chiang Mai night sky lights up at Yee Peng Lantern Festival
00:34
Woman transforms children’s playhouse into gingerbread grotto
00:27
Mother and son have emotional reunion after two years as travel ban lifts
00:32
Coyote rescued after getting caught in car grille in California
00:45
Sausage dog gives birth to 10 puppies as small as mice
00:38
Queen leaves joint christening ceremony in Windsor after health concerns
01:24
Beach artist creates stunning artwork with thousands of rocks at low tide
01:30
Party boat gets wedged under bridge in Fort Lauderdale
00:29
Bright moon sets over erupting Kilauea volcano after lunar eclipse
01:30
First edition of US constitution sells for record $43.2m at auction
02:00
Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years seen around the world
03:05
Queen reaches first wedding anniversary without late husband Prince Philip
00:42
Camilla visits Cairo donkey hospital during Egypt visit
01:19
Comedian Janey Godley reveals she has ovarian cancer
02:36
Snowboarding baby goes viral after hitting slopes at just 11 months
01:06
Dyson launches VR technology for customers to try products at home
00:31
Ducklings reunited with parents after firemen rescue them from drain
00:58
NBC reporter passionately interviews victim of vandalism during over-the-top segment
00:27
Toddler runs into last round of chemo wearing superhero cape
00:53
Meghan Markle drinks from baby bottle and 'eats like chipmunk' in Ellen DeGeneres' prank
00:38
'Dead worm' measuring inches long pops out of KFC corn on the cob
00:28
Meghan shares new photo of son Archie as Ellen DeGeneres calls him ‘gentle soul’
01:08
Charles and Camilla visit the Great Pyramids in Egypt
01:17
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on secret Halloween night out before relationship news broke
00:26
Driver mobbed by large group of baboons in Saudi countryside
04:27
Twins battle one-in-two-million condition that is turning them to stone
00:26
BBC South presenter says he made 'necklace out of teeth' for girlfriend
01:30
Morning coffee or tea may lower risk of dementia and stroke, study suggests
00:57
Paralysed former firefighter able to play video games in modified nursing bed
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:05
Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews
AlUla
Sponsored by Royal Commission for AIUIa
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
02:17
Analyst explains how 'the sneeze' can explain climate successes
01:59
How data can be used to make cities smarter and more sustainable
01:00
Saudi conservationists ensure future of Arabian oryx
01:22
‘Conservation needs everyone to be a champion for nature’, says Neom project head
01:09
Conservation expert says biodiversity is ‘integral to human prosperity’
01:04
Remembering past can inform future of replenishing wildlife, says expert
00:42
UK could be at cutting edge of nuclear innovation ‘by end of decade’
01:36
Saudi Green Initiative summit is the ‘Cop of doers’, says industry leader
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
00:51
Saudi leaders are supportive of women and younger generations, says SGI speaker
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
01:27
Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative
01:21
World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM
01:00
Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
01:20
Saudi-US ambassador stresses importance of ‘thriving’ together at climate action forum
00:33
Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:45
Multiple energy solutions are needed for decarbonisation, says industry director
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
00:39
‘Being transparent’ is key to successful climate strategy, says Saudi princess
01:40
‘Around 12 million’ trees planted in Saudi Arabia in last 18 months
01:17
WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’
00:00
Watch live as the Saudi Green Initiative forum continues in Riyadh
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:20
Red Sea is 'microcosm' of global oceans, says industry leader
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
01:12
Saudi Arabian Oil Company pledges to be net-zero by 2050
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21