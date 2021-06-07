YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul raised the possibility of a rematch against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather after seeing out the eight rounds in their Miami exhibition bout.

Paul massively upset the odds by taking his second opponent the distance. Without a knockout, no winner was declared.

Asked what was next for him in his post-fight interview, Paul said “I’m probably going to go to the water, go to the beach, raise my hands in the air.”

“Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul 2? I don’t know, let me get a little better, maybe I can end it next time,” he joked.