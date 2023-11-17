Luis Diaz’s father weeps in stands as his son scores days after release by kidnappers

Luis Diaz’s father was in tears in the stands as he watched his son score both goals for Colombia in a 2-1 win over Brazil in a World Cup qualifying match.

The 58-year-old was held captive for 12 days earlier this month after being kidnapped by rebels.

An emotional Luis Manuel Diaz was seen in the stands of the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia, and wept as he celebrated the goals.

Liverpool forward Diaz and his father were emotionally reunited as he arrived for international duty ahead of the Brazil fixture.