Manchester United's Premier League clash with Brentford has been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 amongst first-team players and staff.

The Red Devils were due to make the trip down London on Tuesday 14 December but requested the fixture be rearranged "given the cancellation of training and disruption to the squad".

Man United were forced to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours earlier this week and have confirmed individuals who tested positive for Covid are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.