Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s “amazing” performance against Brighton.

The forward was named Man of the Match after scoring the opening goal of the game before Bruno Fernandes added a second deep into injury time to secure a 2-0 win.

Three points saw United move up to fourth in the Premier League.

“It was an amazing goal,” Rangnick said of Ronaldo’s strike.

“Overall, it was also a good performance by Cristiano energetically. He was online, always trying to help his teammates.”

