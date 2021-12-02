Manchester United’s next permanent manager needs to be given all the “tools” to be successful, club legend Nicky Butt has suggested.

Ralf Rangnick has been hired as interim head coach for the rest of the 2021/22 season, but will be replaced next summer.

“The next manager that comes into Man United is given all the tools he needs to become successful. Which, to be fair, the club will do,” Butt said of the situation.

“They will be given funds but also they need time and some commitment from the fans.”

