Ralf Rangnick was “not happy” with Manchester United’s performance against relegation-threatened Newcastle on Monday evening.

The match finished 1-1, with Allan Saint-Maximin giving the home side an early lead before Edinson Cavani hit back for the visitors late on.

“We didn’t play good today,” Rangnick said at full-time.

“In the first half we didn’t play good at all. I was not happy with the performance.”

Man United missed the chance to climb into fifth place in the Premier League, dropping two points in a fixture many fans expected them to win comfortably.

