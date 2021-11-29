Ralf Rangnick confirmed as Manchester United interim manager

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

The decision follows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as head coach earlier this month.

Rangnick will now take charge at Old Trafford while the club hierarchy seeks a permanent successor to Solskjaer before continuing in a consultancy role.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” he said upon the announcement.

