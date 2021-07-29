Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is “very happy” with Manchester United’s transfer business this summer.

The Premier League club have confirmed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, while a deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has also been agreed.

Solskjaer has called the latter a “proven winner” ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

“Very happy we’ve managed to get a deal with Real Madrid. The medical should hopefully be OK and he’s a proven winner. He’s a player we’ve followed for many, many years,” the manager said.