Police in Atlanta have released new bodycam footage of the moment they arrested Marcell Ozuna, showing the MLB player with his hands on his wife's neck.

"Take your hands off her. Get on the ground!" an officer can be heard shouting in the video.

Ozuna, an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, was arrested on 29 May in Sandy Springs and was later charged with two counts of domestic battery.

Police have confirmed that in addition to choking his wife, the baseball star also "threatened to kill her".

