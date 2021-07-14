Hundreds of anti-racism protesters took the knee and chanted “Black Lives Matter” in front of the mural of Marcus Rashford in Manchester on Tuesday in support of the football player.

The artwork was defaced following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted with racist hate online after they missed penalties.

Within hours of being vandalised, the mural was covered in supportive messages before being restored by street artist Akse. The racist abuse of the players was widely condemned.

England players have been taking the knee before matches as a gesture of anti-racism.