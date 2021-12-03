Michael Carrick has announced he is leaving Manchester United following the end of his spell as caretaker manager.

The club legend was in charge for three fixtures following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but will now be replaced by Ralf Rangnick for the rest of the season.

"After a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave," Carrick said of his decision, following United's impressive 3-2 win against Arsenal on Thursday evening.

As caretaker manager, he oversaw one win and two draws.

