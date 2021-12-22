Mick Schumacher named Ferrari reserve driver for 2022

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael, will double up as a Ferrari reserve driver next season while also having a regular race seat at US-owned Haas.

Team boss Mattia Binotto told reporters that the 22-year-old German would be available to stand in at 11 of the record 23 scheduled races should Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz be unavailable.

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who lost his place at Swiss-based Alfa Romeo this year, will be reserve for the 12 races that do not clash with the electric series.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here