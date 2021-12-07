Arteta says he’s very disappointed in ‘inconsistent’ Arsenal after Everton loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was disappointed with how “inconsistent” his team was without the ball as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night (6 December).

The Arsenal gaffer said after the loss: “In the first half we were very inconsistent with the ball. I didn’t like it. No penetration. One of the few times we did it we scored.”

Arteta’s side remains rooted to 7th in the Premier League after their recent spell of good form has come to an end in recent weeks.