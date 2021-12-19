Mikel Arteta hails 'strong statement' from Arsenal after Leeds win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed a “strong statement” from his team as they swept past Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road in the Premier League.

In the only Premier League game to go ahead on Saturday due to a huge rise in Covid cases among players, Arsenal blew beleaguered Leeds away with a blistering first-half display.

Having shipped seven goals at Manchester City in midweek, Leeds was repeatedly carved apart in the opening period, with Martinelli’s brace putting Arsenal 2-0 up inside 28 minutes.

