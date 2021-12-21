Arsenal will not use the ongoing disruption caused by Covid as an excuse for any dip in form, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have been one of the clubs who have fared best amid the latest outbreak sweeping through the Premier League, decimating the fixture scheduler along the way.

Asked whether he has had to take a different approach in recent weeks, Arteta replied: “Have a really positive approach and your mindset ready that unpredictable things are going to happen – and stop complaining about everything that happens.”

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here