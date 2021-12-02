MLB braces for first lockout since 1990 as Players Association negotiations stall

Major League Baseball locked out its players on Thursday morning, signalling the game's first work stoppage since 1990, after failing to agree a deal with the MLB Players Association.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared his disappointment over the lockout, but believes it is "the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season."

The MLBPA released a statement of their own, called the shutdown a "dramatic measure" that has been imposed at the choice of owners.

During the lockout, team officials and players cannot communicate in any way, while player transactions will be haulted.

Sign up to our newsletters here.