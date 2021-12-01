Former Egypt footballer Mohamed Aboutrika calls homosexuality a ‘dangerous ideology’

Former Egypt international Mohamed Aboutrika described homosexuality as a "dangerous ideology" on the same weekend that the Premier League championed the Rainbow Laces campaign.

England's top-flight proudly stood alongside the charity Stonewall in promoting equality and diversity across the latest round of fixtures, but Aboutrika slammed the effort.

"Our role is to stand up to this phenomenon, homosexuality, because it's a dangerous ideology and it's becoming nasty and people are not ashamed of it anymore," Aboutrika said on BeIN Sports.

He has since faced strong backlash both online and from the Premier League.

