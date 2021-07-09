Jose Mourinho interrupted his first Roma press conference to tear down a broken window panel that was flapping behind him.

After sitting down to face journalists at his unveiling in Italy, he soon became distracted by the thin panel, which had been taped over the glass to keep light out of the room.

While a reporter was mid-question, Mourinho raised his hand and said “one moment please” before walking over to tear the offending item down.

The football coach then returned to his seat and said “sorry about that” before inviting the puzzled journalist to finish his question.