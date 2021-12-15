Stephen Curry calls himself 'the greatest shooter' after breaking three-point NBA record

Stephen Curry has called himself ‘the greatest shooter’ after breaking three-point NBA record.

Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.

The NBA star hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court.

The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here