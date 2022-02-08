Nike ends Mason Greenwood sponsorship deal after rape claims

Nike have ended their sponsorship of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

Greenwood was released on bail pending further investigation last week having been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill while in police custody.

Following Greenwood's arrest, Nike announced that they had suspended their sponsorship of Greenwood, adding that they were "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations" and would "closely monitor the situation".

