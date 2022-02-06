Team GB’s snowboarding medal hopeful Charlotte Bankes aims for gold

Snowboarder Charlotte Bankes is tipped as Team GB’s biggest hope for a gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The Hemel Hempstead-born athlete will aim to achieve gold in the one-day Snowboard Cross event on February 9.

She speaks of how she feels her body is ready, having had a great start to the season, and how she is proud to be competing under the Team GB flag, having previously represented France.

"I'm feeling good," Charlotte said.

"Now it's just about giving my best for the race."

