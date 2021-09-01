Oman’s national football team has begun training ahead of their Asia 2022 World Cup qualifier against Japan.

The team is capable of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a new member of the Board of Directors of the Oman Football Association (OFA) has said.

In the run-up to their qualifying game, Oman's national team have been spotted training together as they prepare to face Japan in Osaka.

“We have a strong team and I am confident that they will qualify, God willing, and bring glory to Oman," The Honourable Lujaina Mohsin Darwish told the Oman Times.