Morgan Tucker went into ‘mom mode’ and tackled her two-year-old son after the toddler ran out onto the pitch during an Orlando City Major League Soccer game.

Two-year-old Zaydek Carpenter of Moscow, Ohio is described as a ‘huge fan of soccer’ and showed his appreciation when he ran onto the north end of the field in the second half of an MLS game between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC.

Speaking to FOX 35 the brave mum revealed she ‘hopped over the fence and slide tackled him’ and admitted ‘anyone who has a two-year-old knows it’s impossible to keep them still’.