Partick Thistle Football Club celebrated signing Scott Tiffoney with a hilarious mash-up video posted to its Twitter page.

It begins with a clip from Deep Blue Something’s music video for the song Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

“And I said what about…,” the chorus begins. But instead of continuing with “breakfast at Tiffany’s,” the video cuts to a fan saying “we’ve signed Scott Tiffoney, ya beauty!”

Tiffoney has completed a permanent move to Partick Thistle from Livingston with James Penrice moving in the opposite direction.