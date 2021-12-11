Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has provided an update on Paul Pogba's fitness.

The midfielder suffered a thigh injury while playing for France in November and has been recovering in Dubai - a decision that was sanctioned when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge.

Rangnick has since revealed that he has spoken to Pogba over the phone and that the star is expected to return to training "in a couple of weeks".

"He told me that he is getting better but obviously he's still not fully fit," the manager said.

