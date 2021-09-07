Brazilian football legend Pele is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.

The 80-year-old was in intensive care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sau Paulo, Brazil, and is expected to be transferred to a regular room where he will continue his recovery.

Pele took to social media to share the news with his followers: "Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends”.