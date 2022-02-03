This might look like your ordinary boxing or UFC fight but it has a twist…pillows!

The Pillow Fighting CHanpionship PPV event crowned its first winners in Florida where 16 men and women with boxing and mixed martial arts backgrounds stepped into the squared circle, battling each other with specialised fighting pillows.

Brazil's Istela Nunes won the coveted title on the women's side by defeating American Kendahl Voelker and in the men's category, Hauley Tillman from the US defeated countryman Marcus Brimage.

Both winners received title belts and $50,000.

