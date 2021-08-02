Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been offered to Liverpool by his agent.

According to Le10 Sport, Mino Raiola has told United's Premier League rivals that a transfer was a possibility this summer, but the club are said to have declined.

However, Liverpool reportedly said that they would be open to a deal in January when Pogba will be available for free.

The Frenchman's contract expires next summer and while Man United are said to still be in talks over an extension, PSG are also interested in a deal.