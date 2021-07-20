Poland send six Olympians home after picking too many by mistake

Six swimmers from Poland have been sent home from the Olympics in Japan before they have even started after the Polish Swimming Federation (PZP) sent too many athletes by mistake.

The six swimmers returned to Poland on Sunday (July 18), and have threatened legal action while calling for the head of the PZP to resign over the incident.

PZP director Pawel Slominski said: “I would like to express my great regret, sadness and bitterness at the situation,” and added the error was only out of a desire to allow as many athletes from Poland take part in the Games as possible.