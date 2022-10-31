‘We fell way short’: Nottingham Forest boss reacts to ‘painful’ 5-0 loss to Arsenal

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has admitted that his side “fell way short” in their Premier League thrashing by Arsenal.

Sunday’s match (30 October) saw the team lose 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium, meaning they remain winless on the road.

“We’ll just have to take it on the chin, we’ll just have to deal with it,” Cooper said, describing the defeat as “painful viewing.”

The Gunners retook their place at the top of the Premier League after their victory.

