Princess Anne wishes Team GB luck in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games

Princess Anne has wished the UK's Team GB the best of luck as they kick things off at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Princess Royal, who is also the President of British Olympic Association has today given a statement.

She said: "As your president I would like to wish you every success for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"I remember from my own Olympic career, everyone experiences their own levels of anticipation and excitement of stepping onto the Olympic stage."

She has previously competed in the Olympic Games herself, back in 1976 in Montreal, Canada.

Sign up to our free newsletters here