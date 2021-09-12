Former British tennis player, Barry Cowan, opened up about his thoughts and feelings towards Raducanu’s incredible success on Saturday night at the US Open final.

Discussing the overnight success of the British teenager at Flushing Meadows, Cowan regards highly Raducanu’s mental strength and poise.

Cowan hopes that this history-making performance can inspire young girls in the sport.

This comes after Amazon committed to reinvesting all the fees generated from the deal with Channel 4 into British women’s tennis. Amazon’s effort is aimed at supporting the next generation of female sporting talent.