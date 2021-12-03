Ralf Rangnick admits he ‘couldn’t possibly turn down’ Man United role

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he “couldn’t possibly turn down” the role of Manchester United’s interim manager, even if he is only in charge until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

“We are talking about six and a half months, so we have only played one third of the games in the Premier League,” he said of taking over mid-season.

“We have agreed upon a two-year advisory role after... In the end, if a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role you cannot possibly turn it down.”

