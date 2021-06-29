Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid after 16 seasons with the club.

The Spanish defender, 35, departed earlier this summer after failing to agree terms on a contract renewal.

While he is yet to sign with a new team, reports claim he has been approached by Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

It’s no surprise that three of Europe’s top clubs want to bring Ramos in, given all he achieved at Real Madrid.

Take a look at some of the most important numbers behind his impressive career with Los Blancos.