WWE have granted the release of Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The 16-time world champion, regarded as one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time, is said to have departed after a conversation with Vince McMahon.

Flair has since confirmed that he and WWE failed to see "eye to eye" on a number of "business opportunities" and the two parties have since parted ways.

"There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms," he told People magazine this week.