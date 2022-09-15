Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statement

Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 41.

The 20-time grand slam champion, renowned as one of the greatest to ever play the sport, will play his final event at the Laver Cup in London next weekend.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” Federer said in a statement.

