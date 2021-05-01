Chelsea boss Tuchel calls out Boris Johnson over criticism of Roman Abramovich chants

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has questioned Boris Johnson’s “priorities” after the prime minister urged fans to stop chanting for owner Roman Abramovich.

The club's owner has been sanctioned by the government and his assets - including Chelsea - have since been frozen.

"I don't know if this, in these times, is the most important subject to be discussed in parliament," Tuchel said.

"If fan chants need to be discussed in parliament, maybe we need to worry about the priorities of discussions there."

