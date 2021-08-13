Romelu Lukaku was left awestruck during a visit to Chelsea ground as a child before declaring “one day, I will play here”.

The unearthed video captures the footballer seemingly in his teen years and sporting a Drogba shirt.

It comes after the Blues completed a £97.5million deal for the 28-year-old striker, seven years after he was sold to Everton.

”The day I play here is the only day you’ll see me cry at home,” he added.

”Other than that, never. Only when I play here.”

Anderlecht shared the touching video on social media while congratulating their former player for his recent move.