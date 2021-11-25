Rui Vitoria's brilliant reaction to Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti refusing handshake

Spartak Moscow picked up a shock 2-1 victory against Napoli in the Europa League on Wednesday night.

A first-half double from striker Aleksandr Sobolev ensured the Russian side overcame their injury-stricken opponents, who currently top Italy’s Serie A.

Not only has Spartak’s Rui Vitoria been praised for managing his team to a massive upset, but he’s also gone viral on social media for his reaction to being snubbed by Luciano Spalletti at full-time.

After the Napoli boss refused to shake hands, Vitoria stood smirking on the sidelines to get the better of Spalletti twice in one night.

