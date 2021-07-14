Bukayo Saka missed the crucial penalty as Italy won Euro 2020 on Sunday night.

His spot-kick was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, sparking scenes of jubilation for the Italians on the pitch at Wembley.

But while they celebrated around him, the loneliness of missing a penalty became all too apparent for Saka.

Aerial footage shows the 19-year-old standing alone inside the box, as blue shirts flood past him towards Donnarumma.

While some of Saka’s England teammates did eventually come to console him, it’s evident how lonely being the man to miss the crucial spot-kick can be.