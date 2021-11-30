Mohamed Salah has suggested Liverpool are chasing both Premier League and Champions League glory this season.

Speaking during Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony, where the Egyptian forward was voted the seventh-best player in the world, he outlined his club's ambitions to lift both trophies.

"I always say I love to win the Champions League and the Premier League. I would pick both. Hopefully, we can win both again this season," Salah said.

Liverpool previously won Europe's biggest prize in the 2018/19 season, before securing the league title the following campaign.

