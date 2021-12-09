Chelsea Women's star Sam Kerr knocks male pitch invader to the ground

Chelsea Women’s star Sam Kerr body-checked a male pitch invader during her side’s 0-0 draw with Juventus in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday night.

Footage from the crowd shows supporters booing as the man makes his way around the pitch, with his phone in hand.

As he approaches the penalty box, Kerr bumps him to the ground - much to the delight of the fans - before the invader is chased off the pitch.

The Australian forward was then booked for her actions.

