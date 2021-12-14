Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement from football on Wednesday.

The Barcelona forward was recently diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) and has not played for his club or country for the last six weeks.

He was taken to hospital after a fixture vs Alaves on 30 October, having experienced chest pains and breathing difficulties during the game.

Aguero, who has played just five times for Barcelona since arriving last summer, will make his statement alongside club president Joan Laporta at 11am GMT.

